Veteran actor Prem Chopra recovering after viral infection

The 90-year-old Bollywood actor is under observation at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is expected to be discharged soon

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 3:20 PM

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra has been hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from a viral infection and age-related complications, but doctors have confirmed that the 90-year-old is now recovering well.

According to PTI, Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital two days ago under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. Sharing an update, Dr Jalil Parkar said, “He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward.”

The doctor further added that while recovery is taking some time due to his age, Chopra is expected to be discharged within three to four days. “He should be fine and go home soon,” he said.

Chopra’s son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi, who is married to the veteran star’s daughter Prerana Chopra, also assured fans that there is no cause for concern. “All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow,” Joshi said.

With a career spanning over six decades and more than 380 films, Prem Chopra remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic villains.