'Very early morning for me': Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at Dubai's Global Freight Summit

Step aside because Bollywood royalty has graced Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as ‘King Khan’, received a thunderous welcome from a houseful audience this morning as he took the stage at the Global Freight Summit at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

The superstar joined a Fireside Chat titled 'From Bollywood Superstardom to Business Success – Key Learnings On and Off Screen', moderated by Euronews Middle East Bureau Chief Jane Witherspoon.

With over 100 films to his name, and recognition as one of Time Magazine's most influential people, SRK is no stranger to global acclaim. Yet, his charm remains effortless. Greeting fans with his trademark wit, he joked, “It’s very early morning for me. But thank you, DP World and my friend Sultan, for having me here, and thank you all for being here this early.”

The session proved to be an inspirational masterclass, as SRK shared insights into the discipline and resilience behind his superstardom. “The burden of expectation has to be on your shoulders if you want to be a brand,” he said, emphasising the need for accountability and relentless hard work. Ever the charmer, he added with a laugh, “Work round the clock, don’t sleep, then come to DP World early morning. I worked so hard today!”

Fans were particularly charmed when SRK sang ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ from his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), a movie that has defined romance for generations and remains the longest-running film in Indian cinema history. The nostalgic moment left the audience cheering, as SRK effortlessly recreated the magic of Raj, the character that made him a global heartthrob.

Next in the spotlight is Hollywood's Ryan Reynolds, who will take the stage at 2pm, today. Known for his quick wit and iconic role in Deadpool, Reynolds will discuss 'Playing for the Big Leagues – From The Movie Theatre to Disrupting Business', a session set to draw another full house. Adding to the star-studded lineup, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, 'The Master Blaster', will grace the stage on Day 3. As a DP World Ambassador and one of the most revered sports figures in history, Tendulkar will share his journey from the pitch to his ventures off-field, inspiring attendees with stories of discipline, legacy, and impact.