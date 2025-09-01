Venice Film Festival 2025: Cate Blanchett starrer gets standing ovation

Cate Blanchett's latest movie, Father Mother Sister Brother from director Jim Jarmusch, premiered at Venice Film Festival on Sunday night to a five-minute standing ovation.

According to the outlet, Blanchett, who plays a pair of sisters with actress Vicky Krieps in this slice-of-life movie, received a positive response from the crowd in the Sala Grande theatre, reported Variety.

As the credits rolled, director Jarmusch paused to give each of his leading ladies, including Blanchett, Krieps, Charlotte Rampling, Mayim Bialik and Indya Moore, a kiss on the hand.

Luka Sabbat was representing the men in the film at the premiere, as Adam Driver and Tom Waits, who play a father and son in the film, were unable to attend the festival, according to Variety.

After five minutes of clapping, the director gave a nod to his cast and exited the theatre.

The movie is a triptych, following three separate stories set in different countries and revolving around relationships between adult children, their somewhat distant parents and each other.

The first part, Father is set in northeastern US, Mother is in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother takes place in Paris, France.

The premiere marks Jarmusch's first time on Lido Island in 22 years since debuting Coffee & Cigarettes at the festival in 2003.

Mubi, Variety reported, will distribute the film theatrically in North America, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Turkey and India.

Cineart will release it in Benelux in collaboration with Mubi.