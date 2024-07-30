Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini to make Bollywood debut with film 'Binny and Family'

Treat yourself to The Great Summer Escape Competition
Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Binny and Family.
Introducing her, Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster along with the release date.
The poster features Anjini in casual attire with headphones on.
The poster also shows, Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar.
Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai. [Values of a time gone by v/s modern opinions. Binny's family is full of complications but this is not just her story, it is everyone's. Meet Binny and her family on August 30 at a cinema near you."
As soon as the poster was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comments section.
Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis.
This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations. It has been written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.
Anjini Dhawan is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and daughter of Varun's cousin Siddharth Dhawan.
Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.
Varun and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai while "the next schedule is slated for November."
This is the first time that Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are getting to share screen space. This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.
He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John,' directed by A Kaleeswaran.
He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
ALSO READ:
Treat yourself to The Great Summer Escape Competition
40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed
Aggarwal presented his collection 'Antevorta' on Sunday
The 'rings' will appear at the beginning of the second season
Coughlan will portray Joy, a 'determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the doctor'
The series is being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of
Swift says she likes that Ice is looking at the business aspect of performing
She talks about the magic of music in her caption