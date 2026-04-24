‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ new song out: Varun Dhawan calls it his 'birthday jam'

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, alongside the actor

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 12:49 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have released the new track 'WOW' on the special occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Dhawan wrote, "My birthday jam is WOW. So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow. In cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Recommended For You

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

 

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill, as per the press release.

"With WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy. It's designed to make you move simple as that," said composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

2

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

3

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

4

Sheikh Mohammed announces 50% of UAE govt services to run on AI agents in 2 years

5

Dh19 unified fee for Indian passport services in UAE as Alhind replaces BLS