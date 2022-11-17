Dubai: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon to promote 'Bhediya' in the city

'Bhediya,' out in UAE cinemas on November 24, is produced by Dinesh Vijan

By CT Desk Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:06 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:17 PM

Catch a glimpse of popular Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon who will be in Dubai on Friday, November 18.

The two actors will be at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall in the afternoon as part of promotions for their upcoming film Bhediya, which releases in UAE cinemas on November 24.

Varun and Kriti will be a part of a press conference and interact with the media, following which the two will visit City Centre Deira, be a part of an afterparty at PAPA Dubai with the cast and the team, and head back to Burj Khalifa for a special trailer projection on world's tallest building.

Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, both of whom are associated with 2018's horror-comedy Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak round out the cast of Bhediya.