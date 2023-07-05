Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to make OTT debut on July 21

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been shot in India and multiple international locations

By PTI Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 1:11 PM

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, will make its debut on Prime Video on July 21, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh's Earthsky Pictures.

The streamer unveiled the film's teaser that presented the budding romance between Ajay Dixit (Dhawan) and Nisha (Kapoor), as they discover love, a press release stated.

Dhawan's Ajay is a school teacher in Lucknow, who is idolised by his students, and admired by everyone in town. Janhvi plays Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love.

"But love is never easy, and has to pass through a war of its own," the makers said, sharing the plotline.

According to the makers, Bawaal, which has been shot in India and multiple international locations, has a meaningful message.

This is Tiwari's fifth movie project. He has previously directed Chillar Party, Dangal and Chhichhore.

Nadiadwala said Bawaal will remain "one of my most special and memorable projects".

"From the beginning we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere.

"Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film," he added.

