Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor turn up the heat in reimagined 'Bijuria'

After days of anticipation and social media buzz, the reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster Bijuria is finally here and it’s already poised to become the dance anthem of 2025. The high-octane track features Bollywood’s dynamic duo Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a vibrant, visually stunning music video.

Part of the soundtrack for Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari — also starring Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and a talented ensemble cast — the song sets the stage for what promises to be a festive, larger-than-life cinematic experience when the film releases worldwide on October 2, 2025.

The new version of Bijuria has been reimagined by hitmaker Tanishk Bagchi, who composed, produced, and added additional lyrics to the track. Retaining its soul, the song is powered by the evergreen vocals of Sonu Nigam, who sang the original, alongside Asees Kaur, whose bold, playful voice infuses a modern groove.

Reflecting on revisiting the track, Sonu Nigam said, “Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. Revisiting it decades later feels like a full-circle moment. Tanishk has infused it with an electrifying new sound, and Asees has added her own flavor that elevates it. Bijuria for me is nostalgic, fresh, and made to make people dance all over again.”

In the music video, Varun and Janhvi bring sizzling chemistry and infectious energy, from an instantly addictive hookstep to dazzling, cinematic aesthetics. Their performance amplifies the track’s pulsating beats, making it a guaranteed party-starter for the upcoming festive season.