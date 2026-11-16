'Varanasi’ shoot: Post-production, CG work underway for Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra film

SS Rajamouli’s highly awaited film, ‘Varanasi’, which stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has completed its shooting schedule.

The makers have now shared an update on the film’s progress, revealing that post-production and computer-generated imagery (CGI) work are currently underway.

The update was shared on the film’s official X account after a fan asked about the shooting status. The team also said that the dubbing work is yet to begin and hinted at a bigger announcement for fans.

Responding to the fan’s question, the makers shared details about the work currently underway and wrote, “Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… (Shooting is done. Post production is going on. CG works going on. RR going on… We have to start dubbing.) If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."

The film has already drawn attention with its large scale and international shooting locations. Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra was unveiled on his birthday, giving fans a glimpse of his character in the action-adventure film.

The makers had earlier shared Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini on her birthday in July. Her character was introduced through different looks, including a black corset-style outfit and a white crop top paired with cargo pants.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Varanasi’ also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.

The film is said to feature multiple timelines and locations across different continents. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027.