Why is 'Varanasi' director SS Rajamouli facing a police complaint?

The Vanara Sena organisation has lodged a complaint accusing ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his remarks against Lord Hanuman during a recent promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Varanasi, police said on November 18.

The filmmaker had participated on November 15 at the event to promote his film where he made the allegedly controversial remarks.

A police official said they received the complaint by the Vanara Sena organisation at the Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad.

As per the police official, "Yesterday we received a complaint from Vanarasena alleging that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu feelings by saying, 'I don't believe in God Hanuman,' at the Varanasi movie teaser launch in Ramoji Film City. So far, we have not registered a case."

The police official said they were currently investigating the matter.

Rajamouli reportedly made the remarks while facing technical glitches during the event held on November 15.

The event was held in the presence of thousands of fans who travelled from different countries for the programme.

It marked the release of the teaser, the first look of actor Mahesh Babu and the title reveal of Varanasi.

It was attended by the lead cast, including Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Chopra Jonas will be seen playing the role of Mandakini, Sukumaran's character is named Kumbha.

Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027.