  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 18, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:17 | DXB weather-sun.svg30°C

Why is 'Varanasi' director SS Rajamouli facing a police complaint?

A fringe outfit accused the director of 'RRR' and 'Baahubali' of allegedly making atheist remarks during a recent promotional event for his latest movie

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 1:54 PM

Top Stories

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

UAE public holidays 2026: 6-day break, long weekends, transferable dates explained

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

Look: Planes colour the sky as flying displays begin at Dubai Airshow 2025

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

UAE Central Bank removes minimum salary requirement for personal loans: Emarat Al Youm

The Vanara Sena organisation has lodged a complaint accusing ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with his remarks against Lord Hanuman during a recent promotional event in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Varanasi, police said on November 18.

The filmmaker had participated on November 15 at the event to promote his film where he made the allegedly controversial remarks.

Recommended For You

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai flying taxi: RTA to offer free rides to select passengers next year

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

Silver's 2025 ascent: Why there's so much more to the metal

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

“The Middle East isn’t real”—or is it a mindset?

 

A police official said they received the complaint by the Vanara Sena organisation at the Saroornagar police station in Hyderabad.

As per the police official, "Yesterday we received a complaint from Vanarasena alleging that filmmaker SS Rajamouli hurt Hindu feelings by saying, 'I don't believe in God Hanuman,' at the Varanasi movie teaser launch in Ramoji Film City. So far, we have not registered a case."

The police official said they were currently investigating the matter.

Rajamouli reportedly made the remarks while facing technical glitches during the event held on November 15.

The event was held in the presence of thousands of fans who travelled from different countries for the programme.

It marked the release of the teaser, the first look of actor Mahesh Babu and the title reveal of Varanasi.

It was attended by the lead cast, including Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Chopra Jonas will be seen playing the role of Mandakini, Sukumaran's character is named Kumbha.

Varanasi is set to release during Sankranti 2027.