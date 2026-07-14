'Vampire Diaries' actor Paul Wesley gets married to Natalie Kuckenburg

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is officially off the market! The actor, who has been dating partner Natalie Kuckenburg, got married in an intimate ceremony, announcing the same on social media.

Kuckenburg, in a July 13 Instagram post, confirmed their wedding and shared adorable pictures from the ceremony.

The pictures featured the couple along with their pet dog and a minister who conducted the ceremony, suggesting that they had an intimate gathering.

"Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg," she wrote in the caption.

For the ceremony, Paul Wesley chose a simple navy suit which he paired with a black tie, while Kuckenburg went for a long, spaghetti-strapped silk white wedding gown from Galia Lahav.

As soon as the couple's wedding pictures came out, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for them.

Wesley's Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev commented, "Congratulations!!!!"

Notably, Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg got engaged last summer and announced the news in July 2025.

Kuckenburg shared a close-up shot of the couple holding hands, showing her ring as she wrote, "Yes. Always and forever."

As per reports, the couple started dating around in 2022, when they were seen together on dinner dates and vacations.

Meanwhile, Wesley was previously married to Torrey DeVitto (2011-2013) and Ines de Ramon (2019-2022).