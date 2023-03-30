Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series ‘Mandala Murders’

The new initiative aims to encourage giving and community building with a new virtual world on social gaming platform Roblox
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Vaani Kapoor is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment’s new series Mandala Murders, the makers said Thursday. Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2). Mandala Murders also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series Gullak.
Rana Naidu actor Surveen Chawla and Gullak star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show, according to a press release issued by the makers.
Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many Yash Raj Films (YRF) feature productions, is attached to co-direct the series.
Shooting on Mandala Murders will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.
The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.
Their first digital series, The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.
The new initiative aims to encourage giving and community building with a new virtual world on social gaming platform Roblox
The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi
The Bollywood actor has been photographed around Mumbai with AAP leader, who reportedly studied at the London School of Economics with Chopra
The sales of Beyonce's Ivy Park have reportedly been underperforming expectations for years
The clip has garnered more than 8 million views and 2 million likes, with several Bollywood stars commenting on it
Bailey rose to fame with her younger sister Halle after the two started sharing song covers on YouTube
The tour will make 14 stops throughout the US and Canada
The superstar was in the city to shoot a mini song sequence for his upcoming action thriller, out in UAE cinemas on March 30