'Used Ido portal method': Ranbir Kapoor on prep for 'Brahmastra'

The action-adventure film is set to release on OTT this week

By ANI Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 1:47 PM

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to start its journey in the OTT world. Recently, the Shamshera actor shared his experience and preparation behind his character Shiva in the movie.

Releasing on November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to Brahmastra and beyond.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Talking about the preparations for the character and film, Ranbir said, "Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances - almost every aspect of his physicality that involved movement- had to be designed. His relationship with fire needed to be graphed - both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, who helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is busy shooting for Animal. He also has Luv Ranjan's rom-com in the kitty.