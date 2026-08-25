US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80, family confirms

The country music singer, songwriter and actress, whose career spanned nearly six decades, died on Tuesday

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 10:04 PM UPDATED: Tue 25 Aug 2026, 10:48 PM
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Country music legend Dolly Parton, whose songs and larger-than-life personality made her a household name around the world, has died aged 80, her family confirmed on Tuesday, August 25.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus," her nephew said in a video on social media. He said the multiple award-winning artist had "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life."

Dolly Parton's journey as a songwriter

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Parton’s journey as a songwriter began when she was around six years old, with her first song, Little Tiny Tasseltop, inspired by a corncob doll with corn-silk hair.

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"I loved that little doll," Parton wrote decades later. "I expressed myself and my feelings through writing - I’m sure what I was thinking was, 'Well, Tasseltop has to have a song about her.'"

She went on to build a career spanning nearly six decades, becoming one of country music’s most recognisable voices with hits including Jolene.

Born into a poor family in Tennessee, Parton became a singer, songwriter and actress, while also earning admiration for her philanthropy and business ventures.

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