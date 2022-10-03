Urmila Matondkar to mark digital debut with thriller series 'Tiwari'

Fellow rapper Honey Singh shared a health update stating Alfaaz is now out of danger
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her acting comeback with her digital debut series 'Tiwari'.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the first poster of the series. As per Taran, Urmila Matondkar plays the titular role in the web series that's set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the show is presently in the pre-production stages and makers will soon begin the shooting.
In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand.
The official release date of the series is still awaited.
Urmila has been a part of several superhit films like Rangeela, Judaa, Satya, Masoom, Kunwara, Chamatkar and many more.
Fellow rapper Honey Singh shared a health update stating Alfaaz is now out of danger
The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon
Tech firm had earlier confirmed the same to media after the celeb appeared in a deepfake ad for a Russian telecoms company
The Bollywood couple recently concluded Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies in Delhi
Hermes, Elie Saab, Vivienne Westwood and others showcased their spring-summer collections on day 6 in Paris
The Victoria Beckham ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection was presented on Friday
The two will perform at SKY2.0
The Bollywood actor shared the update on Instagram Story