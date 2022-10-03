Urmila Matondkar to mark digital debut with thriller series 'Tiwari'

The show is set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story

By ANI Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 2:23 PM

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her acting comeback with her digital debut series 'Tiwari'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the first poster of the series. As per Taran, Urmila Matondkar plays the titular role in the web series that's set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story. Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the show is presently in the pre-production stages and makers will soon begin the shooting.

In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand.

The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Urmila has been a part of several superhit films like Rangeela, Judaa, Satya, Masoom, Kunwara, Chamatkar and many more.