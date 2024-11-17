Upcoming concerts in the UAE: Sold-out shows for Coldplay, Eminem, Akon and others

Get ready for an unforgettable music experience as some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment are set to perform in the UAE in 2024 and 2025. From rap legends like Eminem and Playboi Carti to pop icons Coldplay and Maroon 5, the UAE will host a series of electrifying concerts featuring award-winning artists across a variety of genres. Whether you're a fan of high-energy rap, soulful R&B, or emotional pop, these upcoming performances promise to offer something for every music lover. Here's the list of some of the upcoming spectacular shows:

Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and others

The Wireless Festival Middle East on November 23 at Etihad Park, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is set to dazzle with a star-studded lineup headlined by rap sensation Playboi Carti and his collective, Opium. Known for his genre-defying albums Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red, Carti will deliver a high-energy, visually immersive 120-minute set alongside Opium members Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, marking their exclusive global performance together. Joining them are global stars like 21 Savage, Yeat, Karan Aujla, Flo Milli, and Afroto, ensuring a dynamic mix of urban music and emerging talent. With its trademark high-energy atmosphere and innovative performances, this year’s Wireless Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music and pop culture. Tickets start at Dh345.

Stormzy

Award-winning British rapper Stormzy will headline the Emirates Dubai 7s on Sunday, December 1, at The Sevens Stadium. Performing hits like Big for Your Boots, Shut Up, and Vossi Bop, Stormzy promises an electrifying show. Tickets are priced at Dh425 per day (Dh325 for people of determination) for Saturday and Sunday, while general admission on Friday is free. Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Maroon 5

American pop group Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concert in Abu Dhabi on December 6 at Etihad Park on Yas Island. Known for hits like Moves like Jagger, Payphone, and Maps, the band has earned 50 Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations. Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders.

Eminem

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Eminem will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concerts on December 7 during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. The rapper, known for hits like Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, and Rap God, has previously performed in Abu Dhabi in 2012 and 2019. Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), was released in July 2024. Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders.

Akon

Global music sensation Akon will perform at the World Tennis League's R&B Night in Abu Dhabi on December 21. The five-time Grammy-nominated artist will entertain with classics like Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely, and Don't Matter. Fans can expect an electrifying night of chart-topping hits, sensational vocals, and infectious energy.

Coldplay Coldplay will make their highly anticipated return to Abu Dhabi as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, with exclusive GCC stops on January 9, 11, 12, and 14 at Zayed Sports Stadium. Following performances at major global venues, including a crowd of over 100,000 at Glastonbury, the iconic British band will electrify UAE fans. This tour, the biggest rock tour ever, has already played to over nine million fans across 30+ countries, with ticket sales exceeding $945 million. CAS - Cigarettes After Sex Ambient pop group CAS will perform live at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31, 2025. Led by Greg Gonzalez, the band will captivate fans with their melancholic slow pop style and soul-stirring lyrics. Expect to hear their biggest hits like You're All I Want, Falling In Love, and Nothing's Gonna Hurt You. Known for their illustrious fanbase, including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, CAS's performance promises to be a nostalgic and romantic experience. Tickets range from Dh195 for Bronze to Dh495 for Golden Circle.