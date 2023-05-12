Upcoming book on Bob Dylan's life will feature hundreds of rare images

Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
Hundreds of rare photos and other images from the archives of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be featured in Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine, coming out this fall. The new release also will include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former US poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors.
Callaway Arts & Entertainment announced Thursday that the 600-page book will come out October 24. The founder of Callaway, Nicholas Callaway, said in a statement that Mixing Up the Medicine will “introduce the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation.”
The book is edited by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel of the Bob Dylan Center, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mixing Up the Medicine refers to a line from Dylan’s classic Subterranean Homesick Blues.
According to the publisher, Mixing Up the Medicine will include draft lyrics, photographs, drawings and other materials. The release has a list price of $100.
READ MORE:
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
The Bollywood superstar will perform on May 27
Character details for the Hollywood star is under wraps
The patriotic thriller follows the journey of a young IFS officer played by the Bollywood diva
The six-episode final season will follow Krasinski's titular spy on his most dangerous mission yet
With Robert De Niro welcoming his child at the age of 79, here are some of the Hollywood dads who had kids post turning 70
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs
The Indian-Hollywood actress in her 'really high heels' fell on her back in front of dozens of photographers and was mortified