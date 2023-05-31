'Until we meet again': Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé pens emotional tribute after actress dies in road accident

IIFA in UAE: From Salman Khan receiving proposal to Nora Fatehi's eye-catching red dress; 5 great celeb moments on green carpet
Leading up to the event, the green carpet was abuzz with renowned Bollywood stars showing up with their A-game on
Days after Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a road accident, her fiancé, Jay Gandhi, has paid an emotional tribute to the late actress.
Gandhi posted a photo of the two to Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt eulogy for Upadhyaya. The image, showing the actress and her fiancé standing arm-in-arm as they gaze at each other, smiling brightly, is captioned, "Until we meet again... Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do.
You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again...RIP my love."
According to local media, the couple were all set to get married this year.
The late actress passed away in the Banjar area of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, when the Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve.
"Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.
On "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", Upadhyaya starred as Jasmine Mawani, love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Her fiery character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations. Upadhyaya's Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase "Khot nat kehti" (I speak the truth) and for standing up to family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (played by Ratna Pathak Shah).
The cast of the show also paid tributes to the late actor on social media. Satish Shah, who played the Sarabhai family patriarch Indravadan, remembered Upadhyaya as "a fine actor and a colleague".
