Ukraine crisis: Russian Netflix users sue streaming giant for leaving market

Russian users of Netflix have launched a class action lawsuit against the streaming giant for leaving the Russian market, demanding 60 million roubles ($726,000) in compensation, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Netflix Inc said in March that it suspended its service in Russia and had temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in the country as it assessed the impact of Moscow's attack on Ukraine.
"Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow", RIA cited law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners as saying.
"The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users' rights due to Netflix's unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia."
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Scores of foreign companies have announced temporary shutdowns of stores and factories in Russia or said they were leaving for good since Moscow began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression against its neighbour.
