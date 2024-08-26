UAE: 8 back-to-school deals on shopping, food you don't want to miss

Kangana Ranaut posted a number of images from the sets of the movie
The back-to-school season is here. It is a time of renewal and excitement as students return to classrooms, ready to embark on new academic adventures. Families prepare for the busy days ahead, balancing early morning routines with after-school activities, all while maintaining a healthy balance. Amidst the tiring schedule, here are some treats,, from shopping deals to culinary offers in the country, which you cannot miss out on.
Shopping deals
Al Ghurair Centre is celebrating the back-to-school season with a variety of deals across fashion, sportswear, eyewear, and accessories. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75%, buy one get one free offers, and free gifts with purchases until September 1st. Notable deals include Nike offering 30-75% off, Sun and Sand Sports with 25-50% off, and Puma with 30-70% off. Fashion retailers like Giordano, Matalan, and LC Waikiki are also offering significant discounts. Lenskart is giving away free gifts with eyewear purchases, and Card Factory has a buy-three-get-two-free offer on cards and party supplies.
Win a free padel session
ASICS has launched its first-ever Back To School collection, featuring comfortable and durable shoes designed for growing kids. Highlighting its commitment to family, the campaign uses the children of ASICS employees as models. The collection includes footwear with ASICS’ GEL technology, offering superior shock absorption for active kids. Until August 31, purchasing two pairs from the collection earns a free voucher for a padel session at Danube Sports World. Additionally, ASICS stores offer free run and foot analysis. The collection is available at ASICS stores in Mirdiff City Center, Dubai Mall, and online, with prices starting from AED 175.
New sweet treats
Cinnabon UAE is launching new M&M’s & Cookie Crunch Kiddie Bons for the back-to-school season. Additionally, their limited-edition Caramel & Turtle Bons are now available in classic and mini sizes across all 45 UAE stores until September 30, making them a treat for everyone to enjoy.
Capture special moments
Fujifilm Instax offers a range of instant and digital cameras for the back-to-school season, perfect for capturing special moments. Products like the Instax Mini 99, Instax Mini Liplay, and Instax SQ40 are ideal for students, educators, and parents alike. The Instax Mini 12 Gift Box, available in the UAE starting at Dh479, includes a camera, film pack, protective case, and photo album. This user-friendly camera features automatic exposure, a selfie mirror, and a close-up lens, making it a fun tool for instantly printing credit-card-sized photos.
After school treats
Treat the kids after school with flavourful options from tashas Café Classics. Choose between a Mexican Quesadilla with spiced beef mince, cheddar, avocado, and baby spinach, or a gourmet Hot Dog with a chicken hot dog, veal bacon crumb, and ranch sauce, served with fries. For dessert, enjoy the Peppermint Tres Leche Cake, featuring caramel milk sponge, caramel mousse, and peppermint crisps. Whether it's a hearty snack or a sweet treat, tashas Café has something perfect.
Frozen snacks for toddlers
Bumblebee Food introduces a new range of nutritious frozen snacks for toddlers, perfect for back-to-school lunch boxes. Developed with a child nutritionist and a certified chef, these snacks contain no added sugar or salt. The two new options include Coco Nuts (Dh23) and Rainbow Gummies (Dh23). These snacks offer a delicious and healthy alternative for busy parents looking to provide nutritious treats during the school year.
Stay hydrated with these drinks
As the back-to-school season kicks off, Rubicon Exotic introduces its new Exotic Spring Line, offering a range of natural, refreshing flavours perfect for keeping families hydrated during busy days. These sleek, portable bottles are ideal for school bags, gym bags, or home, with only 15 calories and no added sugar, making them a guilt-free choice for staying hydrated.
Coffee lovers unite
Juan Valdez is celebrating the back-to-school season with a special offer until September 15 at their Jumeirah 2 flagship store. Coffee lovers can purchase a jar of their premium Frizzed Dry Coffee for just Dh40 and enjoy a complimentary 12oz coffee of their choice with every purchase. Known for its rich, bold flavours, Juan Valdez’s coffee is perfect for busy days or a quick energy boost. The flagship store offers a chic, inviting space ideal for relaxation or catching up with friends.
ALSO READ:
Kangana Ranaut posted a number of images from the sets of the movie
The couple married on June 23 in Mumbai
And why is Ryan Reynolds 'mortified'?
21 films are vying for the top Golden Lion prize
Spoiler alert, in case you haven't seen season three, read this with caution
The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report
The show was scheduled for October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena
On the day of the incident, police had sent him home as he was so drunk that he did not respond to their questions properly, local media said