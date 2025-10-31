UAE: Actor Will Smith to be guest speaker at Sharjah International Book Fair

Hollywood star Will Smith is heading to the UAE this November. The Oscar-winning actor will be taking the stage at the Sharjah International Book Fair as a guest speaker.

Sharjah Book Authority announced on Friday that the 57-year-old actor will be speaking at the main stage of the book fair on November 14 at 8pm.

Known for his work in TV, films and music, Smith's accolades include an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammy Awards. Bad Boys, Men in Black, Independence Day and Enemy of the State are some of his most-loved films.

The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is taking place from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah, welcoming an exceptional line-up of global authors, including Nigerian literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Italian theoretical physicist and bestselling author Carlo Rovelli, and Irish Booker Prize winner Paul Lynch.

The line-up also features Indian International Booker laureate Banu Mushtaq, British psychologist and social media figure Dr Julie Smith, and American thriller writer Chris Pavone, alongside a new wave of digital-era storytellers redefining modern literature.

Representing diverse cultures and disciplines, this year’s edition reflects SIBF’s mission to celebrate the power of literature in bridging languages, ideas, and generations.

Sharjah International Publishers Conference

Meanwhile, the 15th Sharjah International Publishers Conference, organised by Sharjah Book Authority, opens on Sunday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event will feature more than 30 professional workshops focused on the future of publishing, along with dedicated networking and deal-making forums. It will bring together thousands of publishers and professionals from across the globe, including senior figures in publishing, marketing, artificial intelligence, copyright, and international market development.

There will also be a series of workshops for publishers, experts, and distributors from around the world to exchange experiences and explore avenues for collaboration.