Watch an Indian movie in UAE, win 500g of gold or an SUV: Here’s how

Indian cinema fans in the UAE could walk away with half a kilogram of gold or a brand-new SUV simply by heading to the movies this August.

VOX Cinemas has launched its Filmy Fever campaign across its UAE locations, offering moviegoers the chance to win one of two major prizes when they purchase tickets for selected Indian films.

The promotion runs throughout August, with one winner set to receive 500g of gold through Dream Dubai, valued by organisers at Dh235,000. Another winner will receive a Jetour T2 SUV.

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How to enter

Moviegoers who purchase a qualifying ticket online through the VOX Cinemas website or app will be eligible for both prize draws.

For the gold draw, customers will receive a voucher containing a unique QR code following a qualifying purchase. They must scan the code and submit their details through the Dream Dubai campaign page to complete their entry.

Those hoping to win the Jetour T2 must purchase their tickets online. Tickets bought directly at cinemas are eligible for the gold draw, but not the vehicle draw. Each qualifying ticket counts as one entry.

The promotion is open to UAE residents aged 18 and above.

Which movies are included?

The campaign covers Indian films across several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Malayalam.

Among the participating titles are Thudakkam, DC, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Neekam, Awarapan 2, Vishwanath & Sons, Batwara, Khalifa, I Am Game, Bathlehem Kudumba Unit, Irumudi, Psycho, Toxic and VVan.

The Jetour T2 draw is scheduled to take place on September 2, while the Dream Dubai gold draw will take place on September 3. Winners will be contacted by phone or email following the draws.