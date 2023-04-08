UAE: Tickets to Backstreet Boys concert are back in new promo

Hurry, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island says this is available only for a 'limited time'

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 12:28 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM

Calling all the heartbroken UAE fans of the Backstreet Boys who missed the tickets to the band's Abu Dhabi concert — here's another chance: Yas Island is offering new, exclusive packages that can get you a pass for the show.

The '90s boy band is set to perform their greatest hits at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on May 7, as part of their DNA World Tour 2023. Tickets went on sale in February — but just six hours after it went live, all passes were gone.

Fans in the country were ready to book a flight to nearby countries to catch the boys at the next legs of their world tour — but surprise, surprise, tickets are back on sale.

This time, however, they come as part of a staycation package on Yas Island.

In its latest announcement, Yas Island said: "For a limited time only, we're back with exclusive Backstreet Boys vacation packages, which includes a stay at one of the world-class hotels on Yas Island and tickets to the ultimate pop event of the year on 7 May at Etihad Arena."

Those who wish to grab the deal — and rock their bodies with the iconic band's performance — will have to stay at a Yas Island hotel for a minimum of three nights, including the day of the event.

The package can be booked on the Yas Island's website, here's how:

>> Choose a category and viewing area (which can be at the floor standing area or inside golden circle)

>> Confirm your booking dates (remember, minimum of 3 nights including the event day, May 7)

>> Complete the payment

