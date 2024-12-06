UAE: Things to do with the family this weekend

Merry makeover time

In need of a cheerful makeover? Or just something to brighten up your home? Head over to Numaish Lifestyle Exhibitions, which is hosting a winter show in collaboration with IICD Jaipur, at Al Nojoom Ballroom & Al Bader Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, on December 7 and 8. The event, held between 11am and 8pm, offers visitors free entry and valet parking for all shoppers. As for what you can take home – there are collections (both home and lifestyle) from more than 60 designers including Kunwarani Ritu, Harsh Harsh, 5 Elements by Radhika Gupta, Kresha Lulla, Charu Makkar.

Say hello to your favourite songs…

Coke-Studio

Because Coke Studio is making a comeback to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this Sunday, Decemeber 8, with a concert dubbed Unbound. You’ll find a line-up rich in timbre – among the numbers you can expect are Kaifi Khalil's rendition of the viral Balochi track Kana Yaari and Abdul Hannan's O Yaara. The headliners for this evening of song include Gharvi Group, Faris Shafi, Umair Butt, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Hasan Raheem, Abdul Hannan, Shae Gill, Zain Zohaib, Maanu, Annural Khalid and Lost Stories.

From Dh199. Dec 8, 8.30pm onwards. Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk. coca-cola-arena.com

Catch up with Bhai

Salman Khan (or Bhai as fans calls him) is coming to Studio A, Dubai Harbour this Saturday. Why? For an adrenalin-filled show, of course. And he won’t be alone – stars including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and comedian Sunil Grover will be in tow, performing at the Da-Bangg Reloaded with Salman Khan show.

From Dh150 (Da-Bangg Dance Floor). Sat, Dec 7, 6pm. Tickets are available at Platinumlist.net

Check out a classic

Singing in the rain

And while you do, get ready to tap your toes and hum along. Musical: Singin' in the Rain is in the city – and while we may not have the raindrops, we do have the musical. This on-stage adaptation has all the golden tunes - Good Morning, Make 'em Laugh and Moses Supposes. Getting yourself a ticket? Prepare yourself – there are live rain showers on stage and water splashes on the front rows….so you can really sing in the rain?

From Dh340. Fri-Sun, Dec 6-8, 8pm on all three days; plus a 2pm show on Dec 7 and 8. dubaiopera.com

Put your hands up in the air…