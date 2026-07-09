From interns to stunt performers, UAE talent shines in Dune: Part Three in Liwa Desert

For most audiences, Dune: Part Three is another epic sci-fi blockbuster. Behind the sweeping desert landscapes of Arrakis, however, is a team of more than 600 UAE-based creatives who helped bring the film to life.

From interns and stunt performers to local crew, contractors and residents appearing in crowd scenes, the production became one of the largest opportunities yet for UAE talent to work alongside a major Hollywood film.

Speaking to Khaleej Times during a first-look event for Dune: Part Three at VOX Cinemas on Al Maryah Island, Gehad Darwish, Talent Management Section Head at Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi, said the production was designed to give aspiring filmmakers hands-on experience on an international set.

"Our role with Dune: Part Three was to place interns and talent on set to learn from this great experience," he said.

Creative Media Authority placed six interns across various departments, including production design, production management, camera, and locations.

Three of the interns were Emiratis, while the remaining participants came from the UK, Russia, and Kenya.

The opportunity extended beyond Abu Dhabi. Before filming moved to the Liwa Desert, two Emirati interns travelled to Budapest, where they trained alongside the production team before returning to continue their work in the UAE.

Darwish said the programme is about developing local talent behind the camera and preparing them for long-term careers in filmmaking.

"We received great feedback from the crew and professionals about their performance and their approach," he said.

"I believe when they come back here, they bring all this experience with them, and in the end it will support them and give them the boost to become part of the vibrant film industry here in Abu Dhabi."

The scale of the production reflected that ambition.

According to the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, more than 600 UAE-based individuals contributed to the film's 31-day shoot, including 206 local crew members, 336 contractors from the wider creative industry, six interns working in production roles, 12 local stunt performers and 38 residents who appeared in crowd scenes.

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"The opportunity to once again work with the incredible cast and crew from Dune: Part Three as Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert stars as Arrakis for Denis Villeneuve's culminating installment was really a poignant and pivotal moment for the entire creative ecosystem of Abu Dhabi," said Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission.

"More than 600 UAE-based individuals were involved with the 31-day shoot, from six interns and 38 residents acting for crowd scenes to 206 local crew and 336 individuals from the wider creative industry such as caterers. The impact of Dune: Part Three is enormous."

One of those talents was Emirati stunt performer Mohamed F Mostafa, who told Khaleej Times that joining the blockbuster was both a career milestone and a responsibility.

"I'm grateful and proud to be in this position to represent the UAE," he said. "I hope this influences other Emirati talents to realise this goal is attainable. They don't have to fly across the world to do it. They can do it in their own backyard."

Supported by Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, with Image Nation Studios serving as a production partner, Dune: Part Three continues Abu Dhabi's growing role as a destination for large-scale international filmmaking while creating opportunities for the next generation of talent both on and off screen.