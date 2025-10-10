Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal visit Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, tour UAE capital

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, who shot to fame with her debut 'Dabangg', was recently in Abu Dhabi.

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, who is also an actor, visited the capital, touring sites like Clymb, SeaWorld and TeamLab Phenomena. Posting multiple carousels on Instagram, the couple said, "Abu Dhabi, we’ll have to come back!"

The stars shared enchanting pictures of them across the city, including at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also recently spotted.

Dressed in a traditional olive green printed salwar kameez, the actress looked mesmerised by the beauty of the mosque. Take a look at the pictures below:

They aren't the first Bollywood couple to be visiting Abu Dhabi as part of an advertising campaign for 'Visit Abu Dhabi', recently, Bollywood power couple Ranveer and Deepika went viral for being part of the campaign. The couple could be seen exploring the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Grand Mosque in a video, as they sought moments of peace and self-reflection.