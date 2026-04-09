UAE: Advance booking opens for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The long-awaited sequel is set to hit Reel Cinemas screens on April 30, with Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton all back in the frame.

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 3:43 PM
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Fans of The Devil Wears Prada can now secure their seats early, as advance booking opens across UAE cinemas for the highly anticipated sequel, set to release on April 30.

The update was teased on social media, with cinemas urging audiences to book ahead while hinting at the film’s central storyline, a new rivalry between Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton.

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According to Reel Cinemas’ listing, the film will be screened in multiple formats, including premium experiences such as Dolby and Platinum, depending on location.

The sequel brings back key names from the original cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, nearly two decades after the first film became a defining moment in fashion and pop culture.

This time, the story follows Miranda as she navigates a changing media landscape, while facing off against Emily, now a powerful executive in her own right, as both compete for influence in an evolving industry.

With early booking now live, audiences in the UAE are already counting down to one of the most talked-about film releases of the season.

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