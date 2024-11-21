UAE National Day weekend: Fun things to do with the family

Calling everyone with happy feet. Get your toes tapping to your favourite beats at Zero Gravity this November 30 and December 1 when the curtains rise up for The Middle East's First Bollywood Festival, also known as the AKS Dance Festival. Day one will bring DJs includ-ing Ace, Beatz, Gautam, Harry, Rahul, and Manoj to the decks while day two will focus on Indo tech music. Who’s on the roster? A number of international and local artistes including 13UXZ, Basspatch (Canada), Buddha, KV5, and Sartek (India). What can we say except, pump it louder!

Dh100 (single day tickets); Dh150 (two-day pass). Nov 30-Dec 1, 9pm-3am. Dubai Mari-na. Tickets available on Platinumlist.

Cook up a storm, kids

Have a mini-master chef in the house? Get him or her to whip you up a treat – they’ll be well equipped after a cooking class at Shvili or Osteria Mario. At Shvili, known for its Italian fare, they will learn how to make dishes like a UAE Flag Pizza. And at Georgian restaurant Osteria Mario, they’ll learn the secret to a UAE Flag Khachapuri.

Free (for kids when parents eat here). Nov 3-Dec 3. Across all UAE locations.

Take a dive

If you are a water baby, this session will go swimmingly. Tapasake Dubai is offering a one-night only pool experience at the UAE’s longest-suspended infinity pool this National Day. The water body is 100 metres above the city, so get ready for some cool views. Once you work up an appetite, order yourself a treat from the à la carte menu as you eat fusion fare with a distinct Japanese vibe, relax to the tunes of a live DJ and take advantage of all the cool Insta opportunities.

Dh200 (of which Dh100 will be redeemable on food and drinks). Dec 2, 8pm-midnight. Za'abeel The Link.

Soak up the luxury

You’ll walk away recharged at the end of this celebration. The Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm is paying homage to the UAE National flag with special treatments inspired by its colours. The Spirit of Joy journey begins with a body exfoliation featuring a milk scrub with rice powder. This is followed by an invigorating massage using green ice bubbles to enhance energy levels and relieve muscle tension. The session concludes with the Ultimate Black Orchid Age Reverse Treatment, designed to preserve and prolong youthful skin. Pro tip: Just sit back and enjoy.

Dh2,210 (for 3.5 hours). Dec 1-Dec 20. One&Only The Palm

You are invited to tea…

At Aelia, you can enjoy some lovely brew (and baked goods) as you settle into a comfy ambience complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Among things you’ll be able to try are savoury finger sandwiches and pastries, including the Middle East's longest dessert showcase, a special National Day cake. There’s also a UAE-inspired tea to sip on. So bring a pal for tea and conversation, what’s a better way to spend the day?

Dh245 (one person); Dh399 (two people). Nov 28-Dec 3, 4pm-7pm. Za'abeel The Link.

Take a joyful trip

Little people will love OliOli’s experiential exhibits, especially the UAE National Day activation, called Playback UAE. Running on weekends in November and National Day public holidays, Playback UAE is an immersive experience celebrating the timeless joy of childhood games while paying tribute to the UAE’s rich cultural heritage. What does this mean? There are classic games and interactive installations to engage with. From Dh45. Nov 29-Dec 3, 10am-9pm. Al Quoz. Breakfast for champions Start your day right with a breakfast at Café de Palma, which is serving a set menu inspired by the colours of the UAE flag. The sharing menu includes mezzeh, falafel, golden brick pastries, couscous and more. Dh200 (for two). Dec 2-8, 8am to noon. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Creek Harbour. Motiongate Dubai Time off is best spent with family or #friendslike family, and this ride-filled theme park has just made play time easier. Over the holidays, there’s a special offer on tickets – you can buy three and get one free. Plus, there’ll be daily live Ayala dance performances (from 28th November to 4th December), meet and greets with your favourite characters, and, well, a lot of fun. So get ready to strap and and squeal; there are 29 rides and attractions to choose from including the Now You See Me: High Roller and Underworld 4D, where vampires and Lycans engage in an epic battle, brought to life with multi-sensory effects. From Dh221.25 (per person online). Nov 28-Dec 4, 11am-8pm. Dubai Parks and Resorts. Watch the fireworks Like it when the sky lights up in various colours? Us too. This time around, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina will be seeing an army of pyrotechnics in the sky, so the whole family can enjoy a nice sky show.

Free. Dec 2, 9pm, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi