UAE music veteran Glenn Perry composes new songs for National Day

Perry has spent 45 years in Dubai and started the first music institute in UAE in 1979

By CT Desk Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 2:48 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 2:55 PM

As a tribute to the country he adores, UAE-based musician and pop star Glenn Perry will release two songs on December 2, UAE National Day.

Glenn reveals that he decided to compose the songs I Love UAE and Dubai is Mine, because of his immense love for the country.

"I arrived in Dubai empty-handed in the middle of the 1970s. I owe my life to Dubai. Dubai provided me with the means to become who I am today,” said Perry, who runs Dubai Music School, which was established in 1979, becoming the first music institute in the country.

“By releasing the two songs, I am paying homage to the land that helped shape my life,” shared Perry.

Perry released Welcome to the UAE in the 1980s, which went on to become a hit. Last year, he composed a track called Hello Dubai.

"I truly love the UAE. It is the world's best nation. I've spent 45 years of my life in Dubai. Sand was all that was present in Dubai when I first arrived. The United Arab Emirates is the most gorgeous place on earth,” concluded Perry.