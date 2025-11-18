Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown becomes Yas Island's brand ambassador

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things', has become Yas Island's latest brand ambassador. Brown joins the list of other Hollywood stars who held the title of brand ambassador at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, such as Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, and comedian Kevin Hart.

This comes in line with Yas Island hosting the first Stranger Things: The Experience in the region. It is an immersive and interactive walk through based on the iconic series and follows the storyline of the show. It runs from November 14, 2025 until 15 February, 2026.

Liam Findlay, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based leisure brand Miral Destinations, told reporters at a media roundtable that it took around 12 months of preparation to have the experience in Abu Dhabi, the first and only location outside of North America and Europe.

Findlay said that the timing of Brown’s choice as brand ambassador is in line with the popularity of the show. According to Netlix’s global ranking of most popular shows, Stranger Things' season 4 comes in third place, with around 140 million views in the first 91 days of its release.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix in three parts — Volume 1 on November 26 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve.

Findlay mentioned that previous brand ambassadors, like Reynolds and Momoa, came to Abu Dhabi just months prior to their respective movies they starred in (Deadpool & Wolverine and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

Yas Island, which is home to Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and will host the Grand Prix in few weeks’ time, is becoming one of the world’s biggest entertainment destinations. “Anything that creates greater experiences, better customer experience, opens up the region, gets tourists here, I think it makes us a region stronger,” he said.