UAE: Meet Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal in IIFA lucky draw

Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 8:34 PM

UAE residents can get an exclusive chance to meet top Bollywood celebrities by entering a lucky draw.

To enter, one must book their tickets to IIFA 2023 before May 20, and they will then be eligible to win a chance to meet Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi.

Buy any tickets for IIFA Rocks or IIFA Awards 2023 from eithadarena.ae or platinumlist.uae to qualify for entry for the draw. Only 10 lucky winners will get a chance to be up close and personal with Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi at IIFA 2023, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The IIFA awards and weekend will be returning to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26 and 27, 2023 for its 23rd edition. IIFA is the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema and it is set to bring together the very best in music and entertainment under one roof.

A weekend full of glamour and fashion, residents will be able to see the stars hit the green carpet, and celebrate and welcome the Indian film fraternity, as the IIFA Awards take place at the Etihad Arena.

IIFA will be staged at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue, and a part of the Yas Bay Waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the Awards, with live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Farah Khan is back again to regale with her famous, irrepressible wit. Her co-host this year is actor Rajkummar Rao. Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucelya, Mika and Sukhbir Singh will electrify the stage this year with their performances.

