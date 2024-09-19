UAE: Meet 14-year old pianist with autism who 'feels every musical note'

Photos: Supplied

A 14-year old Emirati boy with autism has entered the world of music in a remarkable way. Not only has he learned to play the piano, he has also taken it a step further by relying on his touch rather than his sight to “feel every musical note”.

“It feels like I'm connecting with the music in a deeper way, using my touch and memory. I perform at events and share my story to show that people with autism can achieve great things," Ahmed Al Hashemi told Khaleej Times, as he was preparing to perform at the upcoming Dubai Metro Music Festival starting on Saturday.

Remarkably, Ahmed is the first Emirati piano prodigy with autism to achieve this. He discovered his musical talent when he was seven and he can play the piano blindfolded, showcasing the depth of his talent.

"I wanted to challenge myself and see if I could play by feeling the keys. Autism helps me pay attention to details and feel the music deeply. Music calms me and helps me feel better when I'm overwhelmed. When I start playing, I don’t think about anything else. It’s like I block out distractions,” he added.

Musical journey

Ahmed's musical journey began when his mother played birthday music for him, only to be surprised the next day when he played the same piece back, despite not having learned it before. "He wasn’t even paying attention to me when I played the music, and suddenly he surprised me by playing it perfectly," said Eman Al Alili, Ahmed‘s mother.

The 48- year-old mother faced many challenges when seeking music education for Ahmed, who was rejected by several music schools that told her that her son will never be able to play.

Finally, Ahmed found a music teacher who considered himself Ahmed's guardian angel. "Ahmed has achieved what no other Emirati child has in music over the past five years. He was the first child to perform outside of the UAE, compose music, and receive a diploma from a British university that has eight stages, where the eighth stage is equivalent to a bachelor's degree in the UAE. He has already obtained his seventh-stage certificate," the mother said.

Ahmed was diagnosed with autism at around 13 months old when his mother noticed changes in his behaviour. "Ahmed used to say a few words, but suddenly, he lost those words, and his eye contact decreased, making him more irritable and aggressive," said Eman. After struggling to find answers, a doctor guided her to seek psychiatric help, leading to Ahmed's diagnosis.

Initial challenges and rejections

"I initially lived in denial when the doctor told me there was no cure and that Ahmed would live with autism for the rest of his life," she recalled, struggling to accept the situation due to her lack of information about autism. She faced numerous difficulties in enrolling him in educational centres, as he was expelled from nursery and rejected by many autism centres.

She also spoke about the challenges in Ahmed's music education; lessons are expensive, and mastering the piano requires significant commitment. "My son studies intensively for four hours a day."

’Music is my voice’

Meanwhile, Ahmed stated that intensive lessons have helped him develop. "Studying music is not only about reading notes; there's also math involved. Sometimes, I find it hard, but with intensive training, I'm getting better."