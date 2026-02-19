UAE: Indian sports and entertainment platform signs Emirati golfer Ahmad Skaik

LegaXy’s has officially expanded internationally, becoming the first talent management platform to establish operations in the region

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 4:21 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India’s leading sports, entertainment, and talent management platform, LegaXy, has officially expanded into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a strategic partnership with UAE-based Optima Sports and Capital. The move marks LegaXy’s first international foray and makes it the first Indian sports and entertainment platform to establish operations in the region.

The collaboration aims to build an integrated sports management ecosystem across MENA, spanning athlete representation, brand partnerships, experiential initiatives, and original content development. The partnership launches with the signing of Ahmad Skaik, the UAE’s top-ranked professional golfer, as its first exclusive regional athlete.

Recommended For You

Why investors in UAE are selling cryptocurrencies to buy gold, silver

Why investors in UAE are selling cryptocurrencies to buy gold, silver

Dubai's Al Rowaiyah Street now open; set to link E311 with Nadd Hessa, DSO

Dubai's Al Rowaiyah Street now open; set to link E311 with Nadd Hessa, DSO

The UAE to help develop Dholera region in India's Gujarat

The UAE to help develop Dholera region in India's Gujarat

Tokenising a nation: UAE turns real estate and bonds into programmable assets under unified rules

Tokenising a nation: UAE turns real estate and bonds into programmable assets under unified rules

Ex-South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life in insurrection trial

Ex-South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to life in insurrection trial

 

Speaking about the collaboration, Ahmad Skaik said the partnership comes at a pivotal time for Emirati golf. “I’m proud to represent the UAE as we build something meaningful together,” he said.

Sachin Kerur, Chairman of Optima Sports and Capital, noted that LegaXy has set a strong benchmark in athlete brand building. He highlighted that combining LegaXy’s global sports and entertainment approach with Optima’s regional expertise will help create a world-class platform rooted in the Middle East. “Signing Ahmad Skaik reflects our commitment to credibility, excellence, and regional talent,” he added.

Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of LegaXy, described MENA as one of the most exciting sports markets globally. He said Ahmad represents the professionalism, ambition, and international outlook that will define the region’s next generation of athletes.

Mohammed Sirajuddin, Founding Advisor at LegaXy, pointed to the UAE’s rapidly evolving sports ecosystem as a strong foundation for global growth. He added that the partnership with Optima brings crucial local insight to unlock new opportunities for athletes and brands across the region.