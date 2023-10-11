UAE ICONS and Musical Fashion Runway: A spectacular showcase of talent

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 2:07 PM

The much-anticipated third season of UAE ICONS and Musical Fashion Runway proved to be a resounding success, setting the stage for an unforgettable display of talent. Held on September 10 at the Windsor Hall, Glendale International School, this event brought together performers from every nook and cranny of the UAE, underlining its position as a platform that truly celebrates diversity.

Geetanjali Arora and Bharat Arora, the driving forces behind this event, meticulously curated every aspect of the show. With an esteemed jury featuring renowned names like Mohammed Shaheed, Sonia Majeed, Ahmed AlHosani, Vardhaman Chhajed, Arati Agarwal, and Ruby, the competition was fierce.

Winners in Various Categories:

Little Icons: The title winner was Shivanshi Suvarna, with Joanna Teresa Shijo as the 1st Runner-up and Nitya Mehra as the 2nd Runner-up.

Junior Icons: Khalifa Mubarakh Budiarsya emerged as the Title winner, with Shreyanksh Pandit as the 1st Runner-up and Samarth ArunKumar as the 2nd Runner-up.

Teen Icons: Arjun Arun Bose secured the Title winner position, with Tisha Talreja as the 1st Runner-up and Advika Shalini Vijay as the 2nd Runner-up.

Star Icons: Camilo Trinidad clinched the Title winner spot, while Bokals Vocals became the 1st Runner-up, and Archana Sinha and Vineetha Mathews shared the 2nd Runner-up honor.

Special Icons: Rohith Parithi Ramakrishnan achieved the Title winner position, and Varun Raina was named the 1st Runner-up.

The Musical Fashion Runway was a captivating component of the event, with models of all ages gracing the stage. The fashion showcase featured collaborations with Melodica musicians, making it an enchanting affair. The fashion collections, from kids to adults, were diverse and mesmerizing. Some of the notable highlights included Gianna's stunning collection, Fuzion's captivating K-pop line, Alish Apparel's fashionable range, Subway's exceptional menswear, and Vinay Fashion's grand finale that showcased traditional bridal wear.

Iconic Face, Walk, and Personality Winners:

Kids Category:

Iconic Face: Aanvi Reema Saneesh

Iconic Walk: Joanna Teresa Shijo

Iconic Personality: Angelin Nazrene Pepito

Adult Category:

Iconic Face: Nemika Joshi

Iconic Walk: Vijayata Sanadhya

Iconic Personality: Bhavika-Sajnani

All the winners received prestigious awards and gift hampers from sponsors like Wagh Bakri, Ching's Secret, Nikon, and National Bond Vouchers.

The evolution of this show has not only showcased the talent from across the UAE but has also grown as a beacon for aspiring performers. Each season brings new excitement and anticipation.