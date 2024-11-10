UAE: How Diljit Dosanjh lit up the stage and sky in Abu Dhabi at his Dil-luminati concert

Punjabi powerhouse Diljit Dosanjh had yet another sold out show – this time in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park.

Unlike other performers who often have an opening act before they show up on stage, Dosanjh had a two-minute video in which he spoke of the greater 'One'. The video, voiced by Diljit in Punjabi, speaks of the journey of life and how he believes in the oneness of God and humanity.

Despite the calm and serene undertone of the video, the artist came up on stage with energy and opened with one of his biggest hits GOAT. Donning his classic all-white traditional Punjabi ensemble, with a 'turle wali pagg' (turban with fan), the singer rose up on stage and belted out the popular song.

His outfit has become synonymous with his name to such an extent that many of his fans showed up wearing a similar attire. Among them were 13-year-old Arvin Singh and 7-year-old Ashvin Singh.

Ashvin and Arvin Singh

Their mother, Sarabjiit Kaur, and father, Gurpreet Singh, said that they spent around 20 days preparing their children's outfits, and dressed their sons in the parking lot of the venue – since they were driving down from Dubai. Throughout the concert, while interacting with the audience, Dosanjh repeatedly thanked all those who came and those who wore the attire he popularised.

At one point, he even asked concert-goers closer to the stage, where they were from. While Dubai was a resounding answer, some people even said they flew in from India and Pakistan to attend his show.

Diljit thanks fans for attending the show

Singing a wide variety of his discography throughout the night, he sang songs from the mid-2010s like Veer Vaar and 5 Taara to his latest Bollywood hits Ikk Kudi and Naina and his recent hits like Born To Shine and Lemonade.

The nearly 2.5-hour-long performance was punctuated by a short 30-minute 'intermission' during which the singer went back and returned in an all-black western outfit with renewed energy.

After entertaining the audience with some more of his chart-topping music, he took another minute to talk about and elaborate on how he thinks "we are all one". However, this is not to say that the star did not make any of his famous witty jokes on stage.

Earlier in the night, he brought his hands up to make a triangle with them, which netizens have said resembles a symbol of the alleged secret society 'Illuminati', accusing him of being a member. "I just do it now because I know you all enjoy it," he said, while laughing and making the symbol. "Has anyone seen them?" he asks, before saying in jest that he is in fact a member of the society. The star performer exuded charm throughout the night, and even gave away his sunglasses, a glove and his jacket to members of the audience. He called it a night by singing Main hoon Punjab (I am Punjab) from the movie 'Chamkila' as fireworks lit up the park. Dosanjh, who has been in the industry for about 25 years, hails from a small city in Punjab and has now risen to international fame, bringing his city to the forefront globally. "That song is now his anthem," a concertgoer said, as the show came to a close.