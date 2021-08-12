UAE hip-hop mogul Big Hass produces the hits

We go behind the scenes with the local record exec to find out what it takes to make it in the music industry today

He’s a Saudi hip-hop radio host and blogger, though it could be said Hassane Dennaoui has made his biggest impact on the UAE music scene as an executive record producer. Big Hass, as he is professionally known, consistently drops some of the most notorious fresh beats out there and his latest, Ashat Eedak (Bless Your Hands), featuring Dubai’s premier Somali artist Freek and Iraqi-Canadian Narcy, with help from Egyptian producer Big Moe, is no different. A calling card of Hass’ work: gathering local musicians and throwing their diverse talents into the pot to create a unique sound, has set a new high bar on the scene. We caught up with the music maker to find out his secret.

What can you tell us about Ashat Eedak? Why did you feel it was right to put it together now?

In order to understand more what led to this new collaborative song Ashat Eedak, I would like to revert back to my blogging beginnings. When I first started Re-volt Blog back in 2007, I was inspired by Arab Hip-Hop artists Narcy, Shadia Mansour, Omar Offendum and Lowkey. They were the main catalysts to the path I have chosen and the reason why my hip-hop education and fascination kept growing. So it comes as no surprise that when the opportunity presented itself to support one of them, it came so naturally, as a duty, as an honour. In this particular case, it was Narcy that fit the spot. Ashat Eedak, which means “long live or bless your hands” in Arabic, brings together Narcy and Freek. Both super fans of one another, the chemistry was there and there was room for experimentation and flexing with witty and memorable bars. The beat was provided by producer Big Moe, who has been an important element of this and former projects I have been dropping. Ashet Eedak is a tribute to two great MCs, showcasing their skills in a kaleidoscope of ways from autotuned pitches, strong punchlines and a catchy verse.

Talk us through what an Executive Producer does? What are the challenges you face?

In the region, there is still a lack of information about what the title Executive Producer truly stands for. Through my contribution to the independent music scene by dropping collaborative songs, I try to reinforce and educate the masses on the role of an EP. Sometimes when I am on an IG-Live session, my first go-to answer and explanation when asked “What was your role in this project?” is that I am doing it ‘a la DJ Khaled style’. But in reality, it takes a lot of work, micromanaging and patience to put together one song project, especially when there are a lot of artists involved. An executive producer brings to the table all the elements necessary to make a project work and follows the project through from A to Z. It is also important to keep things flowing and to always make sure that all parties are satisfied with the final result.

How would you describe the music scene in Dubai?

It is like a community of passionate and very talented artists. I can tell you that Dubai is diverse and finding a sound could be challenging but that’s the journey artists might need to take. Respect to the artists who keep trying to perfect their craft and to find their identity through music.

Do you think Arabic music is given enough airtime/ stage time here?

There is a new generation of independent and young Arab talents who are creating fresh Arabic music yet they don’t get enough airtime or none at all. They mainly rely on social media platforms and streaming services. Although we live in different times where airtime might not be as vital and important as it used to be before, radio still has its charm. No matter what generation you belong to, young or old, I have noticed that when an artist finds his/her song being played on the radio, it generates a different and more fulfilling satisfaction. Maybe we are strongly influenced by the west and famous sayings we hear in movies like: “mum I made it on the radio!” I would like to see UAE radio stations play regional music without putting it in a special box or have a “special local segment” for it but rather blend it with the rest of the international rotation. That’s what is truly going to make a change!

Over your years on the UAE and GCC music scene what has been your greatest triumph and best memory?

The connections and friendships I was able to build with the artists have been some of my greatest accomplishments. I am also in awe as I witness the evolution and diversity of Arabic rap in the region that we are living through right now. It is hard to pinpoint one best memory and one great accomplishment because my ambitions are a work in progress and I feel that there are always greater things ahead if you remain consistent and passionate about what you do.

Who would you most like to work with in the industry and why?

The list is long! Off the top, it would be an honor to work with Syrian artist Bu Kolthoum because of how he was able to build a niche fan base that truly believes in his art. More names to mention are Marwan Pablo and Afroto out of Egypt because I love how producers were able to merge Egyptian cultural sounds with trap/hip-hop beats. And lastly, it would be an honor to work with the first lady of Arabic hip-hop Shadia Mansour, for her fierce, hardcore and impactful lyrics and delivery.

Has the online realm created more opportunities for you or has it damaged music?

It definitely created more opportunities. I started releasing music under my name as of last year as an executive producer, and so far I have seven records and more to come. Being online has extended my reach and made it possible to connect with anyone really.

Who would you credit as being an inspiration?

Every single artist I’ve met during my journey and when I say artists, I mean singers, rappers, producers, sound engineers, illustrators, graphic designers, animators, all of them.But most of all my son and my one and only have impacted me greatly and always push me to be the best version of me.

What advice do you have for anyone looking to make it in the music business today?

Don’t wait for validation from nobody. Don’t do music to satisfy anyone. Create art that represents you and have fun!