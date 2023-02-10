UAE: Here's how you can win a chance to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Residents have a chance till February 12 to meet the superstar himself

Fri 10 Feb 2023, 6:44 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fame reached new heights in 2023 after the release of the star-studded blockbuster flick 'Pathaan'.

The movie also features big names like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and also a special appearance of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan.

Pathaan has received an overwhelming response since its release on January 25, recording the biggest opening weekend for any Bollywood film in the UAE. In the country, according to Reel Cinemas, admissions crossed 374,000 over the opening weekend.

For those UAE residents who are big fans of SRK, here is an opportunity to meet him. The fan will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly to Mumbai to meet King Khan.

People buying tickets for SRK’s Pathaan from VOX cinemas could also be a receiving a ticket to meet the 'Badshah of Bollywood'.

The competition, which began with the release of the film on January 25 will end on February 12, 2023. All entrants must be 18 years of age or above.

In total, five entrants were to be chosen at random by a draw from all valid entries.

As per the terms and conditions shared by Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas on its website, the competition is open to entrants in the UAE.

The winner will receive a return economy flight to Mumbai, accommodation, food, transport and a tour of Yash Raj Studios.

The prize is subject to international travel laws relating to the entrant’s home country, India and any transit countries.

The winner of the prize is responsible for passports, visas and all entry requirements of India.

