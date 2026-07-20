Revealed: What UAE football fans ordered the most during the World Cup

Football fans across the UAE did not just debate goals, celebrate victories and endure penalty shootouts during the FIFA World Cup 2026. They also ordered plenty of food, with one local favourite emerging as the tournament's biggest winner.

New data from Deliveroo reveals that while cheeseburgers remained the platform's most ordered meal overall, shawarma recorded the strongest growth of any major dish during the tournament, making it the standout choice for match nights across the country.

The findings offer a glimpse into how residents watched the month-long tournament, with spontaneous snack runs, larger group meals and comfort food becoming part of the football experience.

One of the clearest trends came just before kick-off. Deliveroo recorded a wave of orders placed within the final 10 minutes before matches began, proving many fans left their match-day snacks until the very last minute.

Watching football also proved to be a social affair. Match days consistently generated more orders than a typical day, while larger group meals became increasingly common as friends and families gathered to watch games together.

As the tournament progressed into the knockout stages, comfort food became the go-to choice. Deliveroo said orders for fried food increased as the stakes got higher, while dessert orders climbed during penalty shootouts, suggesting fans reached for sweet treats when the tension peaked.

Classic watch party combinations continued to dominate menus. Burgers with fries led the way, followed closely by nuggets and fries. Crisps, popcorn and nuts also enjoyed a significant boost, becoming essential additions to living room stadiums across the UAE.

Although burgers remained the most ordered item overall, it was shawarma that emerged as the tournament's true culinary MVP, recording the biggest growth in popularity over the course of the competition.

The findings come as food delivery continues to grow across the UAE. Food delivery continued to gain ground during the first half of 2026, with delivery orders rising 15.2 per cent year-on-year even as overall restaurant demand weakened, according to a report by restaurant management software provider Syrve MENA.

The report found that while more residents are choosing to dine at home, occasions such as the World Cup have helped fuel demand, with major sporting events increasingly becoming shared food experiences rather than just television events.

For Deliveroo, the data suggests the FIFA World Cup was not only a month of football, but also a month of spontaneous cravings, comfort food and living room watch parties. And while Spain lifted the trophy on the pitch, shawarma quietly claimed victory on dinner tables across the UAE.