UAE fans can now watch Shah Rukh Khan’s classics on the big screen again

In a spectacular tribute to one of the world’s most popular actors, Yash Raj Films (YRF) International has announced a two-week-long Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, set to begin on October 31. The special showcase will run across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, and Australasia, inviting fans to relive the timeless magic of SRK on the big screen.

The festival will feature a carefully curated lineup of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic films — each representing a different era and emotion of his illustrious 33-year career. From the adrenaline-fueled adventure and humour of Chennai Express to the poetic intensity of Dil Se, and the grandeur of Devdas, every title reflects a unique facet of the superstar’s cinematic legacy. Fans can also revisit the charm of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, the patriotic flair of Main Hoon Na, the reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om, and the hard-hitting duality of Jawan, a modern powerhouse that redefined SRK’s action hero persona.

Reflecting on the festival, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together.”

Nelson D'Souza, Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, added, “Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon and an enduring emotion — one who unites audiences across age groups, cultures, and nations. Among the rare stars to become a global phenomenon, he has redefined the very essence of movie stardom worldwide. YRF International is proud to present this special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival celebrating his extraordinary journey, unmatched versatility, and the timeless joy he continues to bring to audiences around the globe.”

Fans in the UAE can celebrate SRK's birthday, which falls on November 2, by watching his best work throughout the festival duration. Check local cinemas for show timings.