UAE: Fashion students, fans dress the part as ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ hits cinemas

It did not feel like a typical movie night. Outside a late-night screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2, on Tuesday 29 April, fans showed up dressed for the occasion, turning the cinema into something that looked closer to a fashion show than a film premiere.

Fur coats, red high heels, and copies of Vogue in hand, the looks were bold, dramatic, and clearly inspired by the world of Runway.

Leading the moment was a group of fashion students from Istituto Marangoni, School of Fashion and Design in Dubai, who arrived together, fully embracing the theme.

Karim Fakhrutdinov, Lina Khalaf, Ghazal Tavakoli, Celine El-Sissi, Sofia Kalacheva, Amina Musaeva, and Yanina Shapovalenko said the decision to dress up came naturally.

“We study fashion, so it just made sense,” they said, adding that the film has always been a reference point for them.

Interestingly, many of them were born in 2006, the same year The Devil Wears Prada was first released, highlighting how the story continues to resonate with a new generation.

For the group, the night was not part of an assignment, but a shared experience built around a film they grew up watching.

“We’ve always loved the first movie,” they said. “And the second one really delivered, especially when it comes to the fashion.”

Inside the cinema, the energy matched the looks. Viewers reacted to key scenes, laughed at familiar moments, and closely followed the outfits as much as the storyline.

Many others in the audience felt the same, having booked their tickets well in advance.

“We booked the ticket a week prior to the premiere,” said Rita Dallal. “We absolutely loved it. We didn’t expect the plot twist at all, so no spoilers, but it’s so worth it. I might watch it again and again.”

For Dallal, the styling stood out the most. “My favourite part of the film was definitely the outfits. Every character slayed their fits.”

Darien Erekat shared a similar reaction. “We booked the ticket a week prior. I loved it, love love it,” she said. “The plot twist, how everything ended, it was all so cute.”

First released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada built a lasting legacy, following Andy Sachs, a young journalist navigating the fast-paced world of fashion media under Miranda Priestly. The sequel revisits that world years later, bringing back familiar characters while introducing a new chapter shaped by a changing industry.

For many in the audience, especially those studying fashion, the film goes beyond entertainment. It reflects the industry they are stepping into, one shaped by creativity, pressure, and constant evolution.

By the end of the night, it was clear the screening had become more than just watching a film. It turned into a moment where fashion, nostalgia, and fandom came together, both on screen and off.