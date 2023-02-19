UAE: Designer Pallavi Puri to launch new collection, an ode to Emirati elegance

By CT Desk Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 1:42 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 2:11 PM

Designer Pallavi Puri is all set to launch her eagerly awaited spring-summer collection, specially curated for the holy month of Ramadan.

Gradually growing more nuanced to include dynamic elements of design and cultural aesthetics of Dubai’s fashion scene, her latest collection is an ode to modern Emirati elegance. The predominantly ivory and champagne backdrop of her new collection includes deeper hues of blue, enigmatic grey and occasional Venetian reds to allow for a spectacular convergence of moods and tonality. Reinventing summer couture with georgette, crepes and satin silk, her spring-summer styling remains elegant, breezy and eminently comfortable.

The collection includes some avant garde pieces, with elements like feather details and exquisitely embroidered falcon and stallion motifs. The eclectic blend of colours, patterns and silhouettes is balanced beautifully with an overall quiet, elegant mien.

An established influencer on the Dubai fashion scene, Pallavi uses her keen intuition for trends and successfully incorporates new elements to classics like jalabiyas, kaftans and abayas in this collection, adapting them to stay relevant in a continuously evolving fashion scene. Elegant ruching, sleeve styling, intricate cut-dana and crystal embroidery and unique feather detailing ensure stirring visual engagement.

Reinventing the archetypal image of the Emirati woman to include modern elements while remaining beautifully rooted in tradition, this collection effortlessly caters to different personal styles and aesthetics.

Two previews of the new collection offering an exclusive look at limited edition pieces will be held at 505, Onyx Tower 1, Dubai, from 10am-8pm on Tuesday, February 21, and at Abu Dhabi, from 3pm-10pm on Thursday, February 23.