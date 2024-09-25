UAE: Coldplay adds third Abu Dhabi show due to high demand

The event will take place on October 24 at the Beverly Hilton
Coldplay fans in the UAE now have another chance to see the legendary band live, as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule. After an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the additional show is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has taken the world by storm with its dazzling visual effects, interactive light displays, and unforgettable performances. Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.
Known for their immersive concert experiences, Coldplay’s shows feature vibrant visuals, dynamic choreography, and their famous light-up wristbands, which sync with the music to create a magical atmosphere. This extra date ensures that even more fans in the region can be part of the epic weekend of performances in Abu Dhabi.
Tickets for the third show are expected to sell out quickly, just like the first two, so fans are encouraged to act fast. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26 at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.me.
Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 Concert Details:
Dates: January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025
Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ticket Prices: Starting from Dh195 with prices going up to Dh1,495
ALSO READ:
The event will take place on October 24 at the Beverly Hilton
This strike follows the union’s recent gains with legal protections against artificial intelligence
Category 1 tickets, which were originally priced at Dh995, are now being listed for nearly Dh20,000 on sites like Viagogo
The Bollywood actors are currently shooting for 'War 2'
Directed by Jake Schreier, the film features a star-studded cast and is slated to release next year
The picture is from the sets of 'Housefull 5'
The actor encourages the inclusion of women in the future of Afghanistan
The highly anticipated concert will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 11, 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour