UAE cinema revenues cross Dh734 million as gaming sector hits Dh2.7 billion

The UAE's cinema sector generated more than Dh734 million in box office revenue in 2025, while the country's gaming industry recorded Dh2.7 billion in revenues, according to new figures released by the National Media Authority (NMA).

The authority said more than 14.8 million cinema tickets were sold across the country last year, with around 1,270 films screened nationwide.

The figures were released as part of the NMA's review of the UAE media sector's performance in 2025, highlighting growth across cinema, gaming, publishing, and digital content creation.

Gaming continued to rank among the country's fastest-growing media sectors. Revenues from digital gaming platforms reached Dh2.7 billion in 2025, while the number of games reviewed and classified under UAE standards increased to 552, up from 375 in 2024.

The authority also reported significant growth in content creation and digital advertising. More than 15,000 advertiser permits have been issued since the licensing system was introduced last year, a move aimed at regulating digital advertising activities and improving transparency across the sector.

In publishing, more than 100,000 permits were issued for book circulation and publishing during 2025. Nearly 1.2 million titles entered the UAE market, reflecting continued growth in cultural and intellectual activity.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority, said the results reflect the UAE's efforts to build a competitive media landscape that contributes to economic diversification.

"The sector's performance indicators demonstrate its growing economic contribution, driven by increased investments, the expansion of creative industries, and the development of high-potential segments such as cinema, gaming, content creation, and publishing," he said.

Al Shehhi added that the UAE's approach combines regulatory flexibility with global competitiveness, helping attract companies, talent and investments while creating new opportunities within the content economy.

The National Media Authority said it will continue developing legislative frameworks and digital services to support the growth of the media sector and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for media, content creation, and creative industries.