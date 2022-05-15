UAE: Bollywood's IIFA Awards 2022 postponed to July

Bollywood star posts touching photo of Malti on Mother’s Day
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced its decision to postpone the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards following late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise.
The ceremony, which was due to be held on May 20 and 21, will now be rescheduled and held on July 14, 15 and 16 in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on May 13.
The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared 40 days of official mourning. Work in ministries, departments, federal and local government entities, and the private sector, will also be suspended for three days, starting from Saturday.
In Abu Dhabi, the fifth edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022, which was scheduled to be held next week, has also been postponed, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
In Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates as well, several cultural events and entertainment programs have been cancelled following the demise of the leader.
