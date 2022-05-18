UAE: Bollywood's IIFA Awards 2022 new dates announced

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment5 days ago
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced new dates for the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards.
The ceremony, which was due to be held on May 20 and 21, and then postponed to July following late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise, is now slated to be held on June 2, 3, and 4 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
As per the official release, Laser Book News IIFA Rocks, co-presented by NEXA will be held on Friday, June 3. The NEXA IIFA Awards, co-presented by Laser Book News will be held the following day on Saturday, June 4.
The star-studded weekend in Abu Dhabi will see several superstars take to the stage. While Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra will host IIFA Rocks, it is Bollywood's own 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan who is set to host the grand event alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is among several other Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who will entertain viewers with their performances.
For more information, visit iifa.com. Book your tickets from etihadarena.com.
'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment5 days ago
The event will feature a roster full of icons from the last century
Entertainment6 days ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment6 days ago
Stars of period drama
Entertainment1 week ago
The Hollywood superstar is seen cruising around the destination and enjoying its attractions in a new video
Entertainment1 week ago
Bollywood star posts touching photo of Malti on Mother’s Day
Entertainment1 week ago
President Zelensky thanks artiste for drawing even more attention to the need to help Ukrainians
Entertainment1 week ago
He has worked on superhero titles such as the Avengers, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans
Entertainment1 week ago