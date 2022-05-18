UAE: Bollywood's IIFA Awards 2022 new dates announced

The grant event will now be held in June at Etihad Arena

By CT Desk Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 9:32 AM

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced new dates for the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards.

The ceremony, which was due to be held on May 20 and 21, and then postponed to July following late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's demise, is now slated to be held on June 2, 3, and 4 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

As per the official release, Laser Book News IIFA Rocks, co-presented by NEXA will be held on Friday, June 3. The NEXA IIFA Awards, co-presented by Laser Book News will be held the following day on Saturday, June 4.

The star-studded weekend in Abu Dhabi will see several superstars take to the stage. While Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra will host IIFA Rocks, it is Bollywood's own 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan who is set to host the grand event alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is among several other Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who will entertain viewers with their performances.

For more information, visit iifa.com. Book your tickets from etihadarena.com.