UAE: Arbaaz, Sohail Khan get candid at first-ever open podcast event

Timeout With Ankit makes history with the first-ever open podcast event in the UAE, featuring Bollywood icons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan at BurJuman Mall.
Hosted by Fox Media and Entertainment, the event on February 11 surpassed all expectations, creating a significant milestone in the UAE's podcasting landscape. Attendees were treated to an evening of entertainment, insight, and inspiration, as Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan engaged in candid conversations and interactive Q&A sessions.
Ankit Chopra, the visionary behind Timeout With Ankit, expressed his pride and gratitude for the overwhelming response to the event, which sets a new standard for live podcasting in the UAE. “The open podcast event surpassed our wildest expectations. It was truly heartening to see the audience's enthusiasm and the genuine connection forged between them and our guests, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. This event sets a new standard for live podcasting in the UAE, and I couldn't be more proud of what Fox has achieved.”
The success of the event will be further amplified through extensive media coverage, solidifying its status as a landmark event in the UAE's podcasting history.
