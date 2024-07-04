UAE: All you need to know about influencer Khalid Al Ameri's rumoured fiancee

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 4:34 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:16 PM

Khalid Al Ameri is one of the most loved social media stars of the UAE. While his recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity, with many netizens wondering who is it that Khalid has got engaged to, many people speculate it is Tamil actress Sunaina, who too posted a picture holding a man's hand. Here's all that you need to know about the Tamil film actress.

A South Indian actress, Sunaina reportedly made her debut with Telugu film Kumar vs Kumari in 2005, but rose to fame with her Tamil debut Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008).

Sunaina's 2012 film Neerparavai was critically applauded and even got her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress.

The actress, who has close to 1 million followers on Instagram, was last seen in the film Inspector Rishi that released on Amazon Prime.

Following Khalid's post, Sunaina too posted a picture holding a man's hand, which was liked by Khalid on Instagram. Neither couple has so far confirmed or denied the rumour.