Twitter abuzz as Pakistani singer Taher Shah looks set for a comeback

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 9:58 AM

Is controversial Pakistani singer-songwriter Taher Shah planning to release a new track after three years? His fans and critics on Twitter have this question after a cryptic post by the singer, whose last song, ‘Farishta’, was released in 2020.

Shah's management team has teased fans about a new project — with June 10 being the likely release date — on Twitter. “The Beginning Of A New Era Of Taher Shah... Project update 10-06-2023,” the tweet read.

The announcement became an instant hit on the social media platform, with fans expressing their excitement. Nevertheless, some were sarcastic in their response, as the internet sensation's critics accuse him of practising what they call cringe pop.

Shah rose to fame when he released his first hit – ‘Eye to Eye’ - in 2013. The song helped him gain popularity not only in Pakistan but all over South Asia, and even in the US. Around three years later, the singer dropped another single named ‘Angel’, which soon caught the attention of many. The music video showed Taher Shah wearing gowns and sparkling tiaras making him look like an angel.

In 2017, Shah treated his fans to another single, ‘Humanity Love’. In the music video, Shah, who draws flak on social media for his unconventional style, was seen wearing golden robes and a man bun.

Following the release of ‘Angel’, the internet sensation left Pakistan after receiving death threats. His agents said in a statement that the singer had been receiving threats for quite some time.

“Recently Shah made his film debut with Pakistan's first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats,” the 2016 statement read.