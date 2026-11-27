Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has revealed her reaction to Robert Pattinson being cast as the next James Bond, admitting she was so surprised by the news that she nearly fell out of bed.

Speaking on The Kyle Buchanan Show, the filmmaker recalled learning that the actor, whom she directed in the 2008 vampire romance, had been chosen to succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

"I almost fell out of my bed," Hardwicke said, explaining that she had not expected Pattinson to land the role because of his established Hollywood career.

"I just didn't think they were going to choose him because of The Batman and he's so famous," she explained, noting that major franchises sometimes prefer lesser-known actors.

The director also revealed an unexpected connection between Pattinson's original Twilight audition and her reaction to his latest casting.

According to Hardwicke, the bed she was sitting in when she heard the Bond news was the same one where Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had auditioned together for Twilight.

The two actors famously tested their chemistry during an audition at Hardwicke's home, where they performed a kissing scene.

Hardwicke recalled that Pattinson had also fallen off the bed during his audition, making her own reaction to the Bond announcement particularly amusing.

The filmmaker also addressed a scene from Twilight that recently resurfaced on social media following Pattinson's casting announcement.

In the scene, a character references James Bond before the camera cuts to Pattinson's Edward Cullen wearing sunglasses.

Hardwicke revealed that the reference was inspired by the actor's appearance during filming.

"He got out of the car and he looked so suave that he inspired the line, 'Bond, James Bond,'" she recalled.

The clip gained renewed attention after Pattinson was officially announced as the next 007 on November 16, with fans pointing out the unexpected connection between his breakthrough role and his upcoming portrayal of the British spy.

Pattinson, who went on to star in films including The Batman, will lead the next James Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

His casting marks a new chapter for the franchise following Daniel Craig's final appearance as Bond in No Time to Die in 2021.