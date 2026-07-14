TWICE's Jihyo may leave JYP, launch her own agency, reports say

TWICE leader Jihyo is reportedly preparing to leave JYP Entertainment after spending 21 years with the agency, according to a report published by South Korean outlet JoyNews24 on Tuesday, July 14.

The report states that Jihyo has decided to part ways with JYP and is currently meeting with industry figures as she explores her next move. She is reportedly leaning towards establishing her own one-person agency to focus on her solo career.

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Despite the reported departure, Jihyo is expected to continue promoting as a member of TWICE. According to the report, her individual contract and the group's activities are likely to be managed separately, allowing her to remain active with the nine-member group while pursuing independent projects.

The arrangement follows a growing trend in K-pop, with members of established groups maintaining separate agencies for solo work while continuing group promotions.

Jihyo joined JYP Entertainment as a trainee at the age of eight and spent around 10 years training before debuting with TWICE in 2015. She has led the group for more than a decade as its leader and main vocalist, becoming one of the agency's longest-serving artists.

Responding to the report, JYP Entertainment told JoyNews24 that TWICE is currently in discussions regarding contract renewals and that an official statement will be released once details are finalised.

TWICE previously renewed their contracts with JYP in 2022, keeping all nine members together beyond the industry's so-called "seven-year curse." The group is now entering another renewal period, with fans closely watching what the next chapter will look like.